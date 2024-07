Brown signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers on Monday.

Brown had three goals, 10 points, 75 PIM, 112 hits and 85 blocks in 51 contests with the Coyotes in 2023-24. The 30-year-old might end up frequently serving as a healthy scratch with Edmonton, but Brown will provide some grit on the third pairing when he is in the lineup.