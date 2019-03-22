Oilers' Josh Currie: Earns helper in win
Currie recorded an assist and two hits over 6:36 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
Currie earned the assist on a short pass along the boards to Joe Gambardella, who then sent a backhanded pass to Kyle Brodziak, ultimately beating Joonas Korpisalo for the score. The point marks the first for Currie since scoring a goal against the Blue Jackets on March 2. The Canadian winger now has five points through 15 games this season.
