Currie recorded an assist and two hits over 6:36 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

Currie earned the assist on a short pass along the boards to Joe Gambardella, who then sent a backhanded pass to Kyle Brodziak, ultimately beating Joonas Korpisalo for the score. The point marks the first for Currie since scoring a goal against the Blue Jackets on March 2. The Canadian winger now has five points through 15 games this season.