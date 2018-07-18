Currie signed a two-year contract with the Oilers on Thursday.

Currie has spent each of the last three season with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, and he led the team in scoring last season with 20 goals and 26 assists in 68 games. After last season, Currie ranks first in Condos history with 52 goals and recorded the second-most assists. The 2018-19 season will be the 25-year-old's first shot at the NHL.