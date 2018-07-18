Oilers' Josh Currie: Inks two-year deal with Edmonton
Currie signed a two-year contract with the Oilers on Thursday.
Currie has spent each of the last three season with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, and he led the team in scoring last season with 20 goals and 26 assists in 68 games. After last season, Currie ranks first in Condos history with 52 goals and recorded the second-most assists. The 2018-19 season will be the 25-year-old's first shot at the NHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...