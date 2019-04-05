The Islanders reassigned Currie to AHL Bakersfield.

Currie will round out his rookie campaign in the minors after compiling five points over 21 games in his first-ever stretch with the big club. With Bakersfield headed to the postseason, Currie should have some bonus hockey on the schedule before calling it a season. His showing at the top level was encouraging, but it doesn't align the 26-year-old as anything more than a depth forward in future seasons.