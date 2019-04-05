Oilers' Josh Currie: Moved back to minors
The Islanders reassigned Currie to AHL Bakersfield.
Currie will round out his rookie campaign in the minors after compiling five points over 21 games in his first-ever stretch with the big club. With Bakersfield headed to the postseason, Currie should have some bonus hockey on the schedule before calling it a season. His showing at the top level was encouraging, but it doesn't align the 26-year-old as anything more than a depth forward in future seasons.
