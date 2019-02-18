Oilers' Josh Currie: Recalled from Bakersfield
Currie was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Currie has yet to play a game in the NHL but has been a force in the minors, scoring 24 goals and adding 13 assists in 49 games with the Condors in 2018-19. Since Jan. 9, the 26-year-old leads the AHL in goals scored. Now, after being called up, and with Edmonton looking for all the help it can get offensively, Currie seemingly won't have to wait long for an opportunity to prove himself at the top level. Edmonton hosts Arizona on Tuesday.
