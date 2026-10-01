Samanski was recalled under emergency conditions by the Oilers on Thursday.

With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) shifting to injured reserve, the Oilers had just 12 healthy forwards on their active roster, giving Samanski the opportunity to return to the big leagues. He just missed out on the team's Opening Night roster, as the Oilers opted to go with Owen Michaels for the fourth-line center role. The 24-year-old Samanski appeared in 24 regular-season games with the Oilers in 2025-26, where he posted two goals, four points, nine shots on net, 27 hits and 14 blocked shots. He'll likely be a rotational forward on the team's fourth line for as long as Nugent-Hopkins remains shelved.