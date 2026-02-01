Samanski registered an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Samanski helped out on a Jack Roslovic goal in the third period. This was Samanski's first point in three games for the Oilers after his call-up Monday. He's added a plus-2 rating and two hits while filling a bottom-six role. The German forward will be representing his country at the Olympics, and he's gotten a taste of heightened competition in the NHL before heading to the tournament.