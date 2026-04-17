Samanski scored a goal on one shot, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Samanski took a shot that pinballed in off a Canucks defenseman for the opening goal just 1:58 into the game. The 24-year-old forward has gotten lucky bounces for both of NHL goals so far. He added two assists, nine shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances in the regular season. If Leon Draisaitl (lower body) or Jason Dickinson (leg) remain out for the start of the playoffs, Samanski should keep his place in the lineup.