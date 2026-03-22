Samanski was credited a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Samanski's first goal didn't even come on his own shot. The Lightning won the puck out of a scrum, but a pass toward the net bounced over the defenseman's stick and evaded Andrei Vasilevskiy. Samanski hasn't recorded an official shot on net in his last eight games, adding little in the way of offense from a bottom-six role. He's at three points, two shots on net, 15 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 14 appearances as a rookie this year.