Samanski was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

This is functionally a paper move, as Samanski will spend the Olympic break in Italy representing Germany. The 23-year-old will need to play in one AHL game before being recalled to the NHL roster, but that's unlikely to happen until the NHL schedule resumes. Given Germany's underdog status, Samanski should have the time to get back to the Condors and get in a game before the Oilers face the Ducks on Feb. 25.