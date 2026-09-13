Samanski is expected to compete for a checking-line center role during training camp, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports Sunday.

Samanski flashed his skills as a reliable two-way forward last campaign. He contributed two goals, four points, nine shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 27 hits over 24 regular-season appearances with the Oilers in 2025-26. Samanski should get a long look at training camp, as Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) continues to recover from surgery. Janmark underwent the procedure in March, and it remains unclear when he will be ready to return.