Samanski scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks in Game 2.

Samanski was inserted into the lineup, along with Curtis Lazar, to account for the absences of Adam Henrique (lower body) and Jason Dickinson (undisclosed). The 24-year-old Samanski was able to cash in a goal in his playoff debut, though it's unlikely he'll be a major factor on offense the rest of the way. He had four points, nine shots on net, 27 hits and 14 blocked shots over 24 regular-season outings.