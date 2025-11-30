Samanski notched three assists in AHL Bakersfield's 7-4 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Samanski has logged three goals and seven assists over his last eight contests, a span that includes all four of his multi-point efforts on the year. The German-born forward is up to three goals and 10 helpers over 18 appearances this season. He signed a two-year, entry-level deal in the spring and is making a decent first impression with the Condors.