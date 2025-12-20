Samanski scored twice and added two assists in AHL Bakersfield's 5-4 overtime win over Coachella Valley on Friday.

Samanski had racked up eight assists over his last 10 games, but his tallies Friday were his first since Nov. 18. The forward is adjusting well to the AHL level with five goals and 21 points over 26 outings in his first professional season. Quinn Hutson recently got called up to the Oilers, and Samanski could be another forward who gets a look at some point in 2025-26, particularly if the big club needs center depth.