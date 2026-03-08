Samanski was recalled from AHL Bakersfield by the Oilers on an emergency basis, the team announced Sunday.

Samanski was just sent down Friday, but with Adam Henrique (knee) now day-to-day, the Oilers were able to call him back up on an emergency basis. The 22-year-old has two assists in six games on the season so far. Given Henrique's status, Samanski will likely have the chance to add to those numbers as soon as Sunday night against the Golden Knights.