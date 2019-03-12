Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Absent from practice Tuesday
Khaira will be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's clash with New Jersey after missing practice Tuesday.
It's unclear if this latest issue for Khaira is related to the lower-body injury that previously kept him out nine games from late February to early March. The winger's potential absence would likely clear the way for Ty Rattie to be reinserted into the lineup, especially if Milan Lucic (undisclosed) is also unavailable versus the Devils.
