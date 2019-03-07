Khaira (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

While the team is referring to Khaira as a game-time decision, there would be little point in removing him from IR if he wasn't going to suit up versus Vancouver on Thursday. The winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role and would likely bounce Josh Currie from the lineup, though Ty Rattie has served as a healthy scratch periodically as well.