Khaira produced an assist and seven PIM in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Khaira dropped the mitts with Flames forward Sam Bennett in the first period. Bennett's hit on Slater Koekkoek knocked the Oilers' blueliner from the game, and Khaira took a stand for his teammate. Later on, Khaira had the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's hat-trick-sealing tally in the second period. Through 11 games, Khaira has managed six points, 22 PIM, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating. He's wrangled the third-line center job from Kyle Turris -- more playing time can only be a good thing for Khaira, who entered Saturday averaging just 11:26 per game.