Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Available Saturday
Khaira has served his two-game ban and is eligible to play versus the Sharks on Saturday.
Khaira has notched eight points in his previous 10 outings prior to getting suspended. The center figures to anchor the third line alongside Milan Lucic and Ryan Spooner against San Jose.
