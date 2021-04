Khaira recorded an assist and a team-high seven hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Khaira had the secondary helper on Devin Shore's third-period tally. In his last six games, Khaira's picked up three helpers. The 26-year-old has 11 points, 123 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 30 games this year. He's surpassed his scoring output from 64 contests last season, and he's on pace to set a career high in hits.