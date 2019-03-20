Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Bothered by sore foot
Khaira (foot) will not play in St. Louis on Tuesday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Khaira has just three assists since the start of February, missing nine games during that time. With just 18 points, the 24-year-old shouldn't be on many fantasy radars.
