Khaira chipped in a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Vegas.

Khaira has looked much better of late after it seemed as if a demotion to the minors might be on the way. He has some offensive talent, but Khaira won't offer much to fantasy goers right now with his bottom-six role and lack of power-play time. He's been a healthy scratch multiple times this season and will need to keep up the strong play just to even stay in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories