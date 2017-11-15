Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Collects two helpers Tuesday
Khaira chipped in a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Vegas.
Khaira has looked much better of late after it seemed as if a demotion to the minors might be on the way. He has some offensive talent, but Khaira won't offer much to fantasy goers right now with his bottom-six role and lack of power-play time. He's been a healthy scratch multiple times this season and will need to keep up the strong play just to even stay in the lineup.
