Khaira doled out six hits in Friday's 4-1 home win over the Flyers.

Khaira may have been more focused on breaking up plays in the latest game, but it's worth noting that he's produced two goals and four assists over eight December contests to raise some eyebrows in deep fantasy leagues. With so much attention on the likes of top-line studs Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Khaira is miles away from the spotlight in Edmonton. However, he could prove to be a nice punt play in DFS contests given the recent offensive surge.