Khaira (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.

Khaira appeared to be knocked out by Calgary's Nick Ritchie during a scrap in Monday's 4-3 loss, so although he's technically considered day-to-day, he shouldn't be expected to be available for Wednesday's rematch with the Flames. The 26-year-old forward has tallied eight points while racking up 38 PIM in 22 games this campaign.