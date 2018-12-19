Khaira will be subjected to a league hearing Wednesday for cross-checking Vince Dunn of the Blues in Tuesday's game.

Dunn has already been assessed a $1,942.20 fine for cross-checking Khaira, who retaliated and wound up with a 10-minute game misconduct penalty on top of his five-minute major for cross-checking. The player safety division is sure to consider the fact that Khaira's never been fined or suspended in the past.