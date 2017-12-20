Khaira collected an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Physically, Khaira also filled the scoresheet with three hits and three blocks, and the point was Khaira's first in his last four games. He started December on fire with three goals in the first week but has since come back to earth offensively. With five goals, five assists, 33 hits and 12 blocks, the young winger probably isn't worth fantasy consideration in the majority of formats.