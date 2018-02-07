Khaira delivered five hits in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Lightning.

On a night where Edmonton was collecting points every period, Khaira trended in the other direction, registering five hits -- the most for the giant center since Jan. 12. Khaira now has 62 hits in 38 games in 2017-18. However, with only one point in his last six games, the British Columbia native only has value in deep leagues and those that accumulate hits.