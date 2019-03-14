Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Earns assist to snap drought
Khaira (undisclosed) picked up a helper and dished out six hits in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.
It's his first point in nine games, a stretch interrupted by a lower-body injury. Khaira has 17 points (three goals, 14 helpers) in 57 games this season, as well as 117 hits. He likely won't draw much attention in the fantasy arena.
