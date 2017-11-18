Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Effectively ruled out again
Khaira (upper body) is projected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's matinee against the Stars, NHL.com reports.
It appears as though the Oilers will round out the left-wing spot with newcomer Michael Cammalleri and Drake Caggiula. Khaira's day-to-day with his ailment, and his next chance to return will arrive Tuesday in St. Louis.
