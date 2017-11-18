Khaira (upper body) is projected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's matinee against the Stars, NHL.com reports.

It appears as though the Oilers will round out the left-wing spot with newcomer Michael Cammalleri and Drake Caggiula. Khaira's day-to-day with his ailment, and his next chance to return will arrive Tuesday in St. Louis.

