Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Empty ledger so far
Khaira has failed to record a point in 11 games this year.
The physical winger has collected 20 hits and a minus-5 rating in 2019-20, but he's still searching for his first point. Khaira will remain in the lineup for now thanks to injuries to Joakim Nygard (ribs) and Josh Archibald (foot), but the 25-year-old will need to pick up the scoring pace. If his struggles continue, he may be sent to AHL Bakersfield to find his offense.
