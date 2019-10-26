Khaira has failed to record a point in 11 games this year.

The physical winger has collected 20 hits and a minus-5 rating in 2019-20, but he's still searching for his first point. Khaira will remain in the lineup for now thanks to injuries to Joakim Nygard (ribs) and Josh Archibald (foot), but the 25-year-old will need to pick up the scoring pace. If his struggles continue, he may be sent to AHL Bakersfield to find his offense.