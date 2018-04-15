Khaira finished the 2017-18 season by registering one point in the final 10 games.

The 23-year-old center's last point of the season came as an assist on Mar. 25 -- he ended his 2017-18 campaign with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 69 games. Khaira has bounced back-and-forth between Bakersfield and Edmonton over the past two seasons -- when he has been up with the big club, he has yet to carve out a consistent role. The big winger's potential is as cloudy as his role in Edmonton.