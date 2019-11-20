Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Finding a groove
Khaira scored a goal and led the team with four shots and six hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Khaira's goal at 19:45 of the first period deflated any hopes the Sharks had of a comeback. The winger also showed his patented physicality with the half-dozen hits. More importantly, Khaira has three goals on nine shots in his last two games. The 25-year-old has only four goals and no assists in 23 games this season. He's added 52 hits and 30 shots on goal, but the recent uptick in production earned him a spot on the second line, and that could lead to further improvement on the scoresheet.
