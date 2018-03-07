Play

Khaira scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Arizona.

Khaira's short-handed goal was his 11th of the season, giving him 19 points in 53 games. The 23-year-old center continues to be shuffled throughout the lineup and is still too inconsistent to be trusted outside of daily leagues.

