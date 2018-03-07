Play

Khaira scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Arizona.

Khaira's short-handed goal was his 11th of the season -- he now has 19 points in 53 games in 2017-18. The 23-year-old center continues to be shuffled up and down the lineup and is too inconsistent be be trusted outside of daily leagues for now.

