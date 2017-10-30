Khaira was held off the scoreboard in Saturday's 5-2 defeat to Washington, but still recorded one shot on goal and blocked two shots.

The 23-year-old is still pointless to begin the 2017-18 season, but has appeared in six of Edmonton's 10 games thus far. This is an encouraging sign for Khaira, who has bounced thoroughly around from the NHL to the minors the last two seasons. While Khaira's minus-two rating on the year is discouraging, he put up 20 points in 27 games last season for AHL Bakersfield, and if he starts generating more offensive opportunities he should start seeing more consistent ice time.