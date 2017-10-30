Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Fires one shot on goal
Khaira was held off the scoreboard in Saturday's 5-2 defeat to Washington, but still recorded one shot on goal and blocked two shots.
The 23-year-old is still pointless to begin the 2017-18 season, but has appeared in six of Edmonton's 10 games thus far. This is an encouraging sign for Khaira, who has bounced thoroughly around from the NHL to the minors the last two seasons. While Khaira's minus-two rating on the year is discouraging, he put up 20 points in 27 games last season for AHL Bakersfield, and if he starts generating more offensive opportunities he should start seeing more consistent ice time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...