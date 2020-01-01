Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: First two helpers of 2019-20
Khaira managed a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Prior to Tuesday, Khaira had been limited to six goals. The 25-year-old is up to eight points, 79 hits, 46 shots on goal and 14 PIM in 38 games this year. He'll likely continue to serve in a bottom-six role, which will keep him from achieving much fantasy relevance.
