Khaira managed a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Prior to Tuesday, Khaira had been limited to six goals. The 25-year-old is up to eight points, 79 hits, 46 shots on goal and 14 PIM in 38 games this year. He'll likely continue to serve in a bottom-six role, which will keep him from achieving much fantasy relevance.