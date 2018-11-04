Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Four points in last four games
Khaira delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Red Wings.
Don't look now, but Edmonton's fourth-line pivot has now delivered points in three of his last four games (four helpers total). Khaira isn't usually a significant fantasy performer, but this was a nice night.
