Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Game-time call
Khaira (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Golden Knights, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Little is known about what's bothering Khaira, but he's been given the label of a game-time decision because of it. This is bad timing for the 25-year-old, as Khaira had scored three goals over the past three games.
