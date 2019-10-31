Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Gets in goal column
Khaira scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Coach Dave Tippett shuffled his lines for the contest, which put Khaira alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Sam Gagner on the second line. His linemates provided the assists on Khaira's first goal of the year. The winger isn't likely to produce much offense -- his career high in points is 21 -- but he'll chip in sometimes and add physicality.
