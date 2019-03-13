Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Good to go
Kahaira (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's home contest against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Kahaira was unable to practice Tuesday, and missed nine games from late February to early March. The Oilers will get Khaira's 16 points in 56 games back in their lineup. The 24-year-old should resume his role on the left wing with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Sam Gagner.
