Khaira (undisclosed) will play in Monday's preseason opener versus the Jets, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Khaira ended the 2018-19 season with an undisclosed injury, but he's been practicing in training camp. He's expected to skate on the third line alongside Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald in Monday's contest. The 25-year-old is looking to build on a season in which posted three goals and 18 points in 60 games while averaging 12:34 per game.