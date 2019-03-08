Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Good to go
As expected, Khaira (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Khaira was technically considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, but his return to action was already all but confirmed by his activation off injured reserve following morning skate. The 24-year-old will return to a bottom-six role, centering Tobias Rieder and Kyle Brodziak on the Oilers' fourth line against the Canucks.
