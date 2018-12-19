Khaira has been suspended for two games for cross-checking St. Louis' Vince Dunn during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Vince Dunn only received a fine for the cross-check that he delivered which started the confrontation, so the fact that Khaira's check was retaliatory likely factored into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision to issue him a suspension. The 24-year-old forward won't be eligible to return until Dec. 29 against the Sharks.