Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Handed two-game suspension
Khaira has been suspended for two games for cross-checking St. Louis' Vince Dunn during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Vince Dunn only received a fine for the cross-check that he delivered which started the confrontation, so the fact that Khaira's check was retaliatory likely factored into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision to issue him a suspension. The 24-year-old forward won't be eligible to return until Dec. 29 against the Sharks.
More News
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Could face supplemental discipline•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Commits to abundance of hits•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Four points in last four games•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Picks up first point•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Working on consistency•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Ends campaign quietly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...