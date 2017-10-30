Khaira was held off the scoreboard in Saturday's 5-2 defeat to Washington, recording one shot and two blocked shots.

The 23-year-old is still pointless to begin 2017-18 but has appeared in six of Edmonton's 10 games thus far. This is an encouraging sign for Khaira, who has bounced around from the NHL to the minors the last two seasons. He put up 20 points in 27 games last season for AHL Bakersfield, so there could be some potential here down the road.