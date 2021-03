Khaira notched 12 hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Khaira's known for his hard-hitting play, but that's a big hit total even by his standards. He's gone without a point in his last four games, but he's collected 22 hits in that span. For the year, the 26-year-old center has seven points, 63 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 16 contests. He can add value in formats that reward physicality, but Khaira usually doesn't score enough to help in standard formats.