Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: In lineup Monday
Khaira (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Sabres.
The 24-year-old missed the Oilers' skills competition Sunday but the unspecified injury wasn't serious enough for him to miss a contest. Khaira has just two goals and 13 points in 41 games in a bottom-six role this season and his fantasy value is virtually nonexistent in most formats.
