Khaira (upper body) is expected to miss time after he left Monday's game, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Khaira was injured on a hard hit along the boards by Alexander Romanov. He was unsteady on his skates after the hit. The 26-year-old Khaira has battled injuries throughout his career, including one suspected concussion. More information on his status should be available after he's re-evaluated Tuesday, but it's likely he misses Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.