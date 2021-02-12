Khaira scored a goal and threw a team-high six hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Khaira got the scoring started in the first period, converting on a pass from Josh Archibald. That tally stood as the game-winner, as Mike Smith backstopped the Oilers with a 38-save shutout. Khaira has picked up the baton as a depth scorer lately with two goals and two helpers in his last four games. That's helped him solidify a spot on the fourth line. Khaira could be a decent DFS pick for Monday's game against the Jets, since he usually provides physicality regardless of his scoring output. Khaira has five points, 20 hits and 15 PIM through seven appearances.