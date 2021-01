Khaira was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday.

Khaira and Patrick Russell were both activated, while Tyler Ennis and Devin Shore were sent to the taxi squad. A 2012 third-round pick, Khaira is expected to draw into the lineup for Tuesday's road matchup against the Jets. Through the first two games of the year, he posted no points, three shots on net, three hits and 10 PIM.