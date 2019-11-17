Khaira scored two goals on five shots while adding four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The 25-year-old's second goal of the afternoon chased Ben Bishop from the game. This was by far the best performance of the season for Khaira, who has only three goals and zero assists through 22 games, and he'll need to string together a few more good games before he'll be on the fantasy radar.