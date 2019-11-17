Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Lights lamp twice in OT loss
Khaira scored two goals on five shots while adding four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.
The 25-year-old's second goal of the afternoon chased Ben Bishop from the game. This was by far the best performance of the season for Khaira, who has only three goals and zero assists through 22 games, and he'll need to string together a few more good games before he'll be on the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.